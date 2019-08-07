Appeals Court Sets Hearing in Postponed Execution

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal appeals court in St. Louis has set a September hearing in the case of a Missouri man whose late May execution was delayed by the U.S. Supreme Court hours before he was scheduled to die.

Forty-six-year-old Russell Bucklew was scheduled to die by lethal injection on May 21 before the Supreme Court granted his request for a stay of execution. Bucklew suffers from a rare congenital condition that causes weakened and malformed blood vessels as well as tumors in his nose and throat. The last-minute appeal cited those medical concerns as well as the secrecy surrounding the state's lethal injection drug and its supplier.

Federal court records show that the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has scheduled a hearing on Bucklew's case for September 9.