Appeals court sides with city of Columbia in fired police officer dispute

KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Western District Court of Appeals upheld a ruling Tuesday that the city of Columbia acted lawfully when it fired former police officer Rob Sanders.

Then-City Manager Mike Matthes fired Sanders over his use of force against Kenneth Baker while Baker was being detained in a Columbia Police Department holding cell. Surveillance video showed the 2011 incident where Sanders shoved Baker, causing an injury.

In his appeal, Sanders claimed the court "misapplied the law," and that Matthes' determination that Sanders violated policy was not supported by evidence. But the appeals court affirmed the lower court's decision, denying each of Sanders' claims.