Appeals court sides with city of Columbia in fired police officer dispute
KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Western District Court of Appeals upheld a ruling Tuesday that the city of Columbia acted lawfully when it fired former police officer Rob Sanders.
Then-City Manager Mike Matthes fired Sanders over his use of force against Kenneth Baker while Baker was being detained in a Columbia Police Department holding cell. Surveillance video showed the 2011 incident where Sanders shoved Baker, causing an injury.
In his appeal, Sanders claimed the court "misapplied the law," and that Matthes' determination that Sanders violated policy was not supported by evidence. But the appeals court affirmed the lower court's decision, denying each of Sanders' claims.
More News
Grid
List
MISSOURI - Missouri is moving into a new phase of COVID-19 reopening that will implement a new set of guidelines... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson will deliver his daily COVID-19 briefing live from the State Capitol in Jefferson City... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Western District Court of Appeals upheld a ruling Tuesday that the city of Columbia acted... More >>
in
HOWARD COUNTY - A 30-year-old Armstrong, Mo. man is dead after a two person crash on Missouri State Highway 5... More >>
in
(CNN) - Despite dips in recent years in gun violence and the sanctioned stay-at-home orders, Chicago saw its deadliest Memorial... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
in
CHARITON COUNTY —A tornado briefly touched down in Chariton County just after 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service... More >>
in
O’FALLON — Missouri’s health director issued a dire warning Monday after photos and video showed Memorial Day weekend revelers partying... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic sidelining all youth sports from play, one local coach decided to get some practice... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Boone County will move to the next step in reopening Tuesday. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When schools shut down because of the coronavirus , some parents of children with ADHD found themselves in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — U.S. states are spending billions of dollars buying protective medical supplies amid the coronavirus crisis,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The American Veterans Center has hosted the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C. for 15 years. But... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The location of the annual Memorial Day ceremony may have changed, but the meaning of it stayed... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia staple, Ernie's Cafe & Steakhouse is finally able to open doors to customers after closing down for... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Police are investigating a report of shots fired in north Columbia that left one injured early Monday morning. ... More >>
in