Appeals court upholds Columbia man's conviction in double murder case

KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, upheld the conviction of a Columbia man for a double murder in September 2015.

A jury convicted Darious Lucas of murder and armed criminal action for the deaths of James Richardson and Kenneth Long. The murders happened during a drug deal. Lucas was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

In an appeal, Lucas argued the court wrongfully sustained the prosecution's objection to his "offer of proof regarding information that another person confessed to the murders." He also argued the court wrongfully sustained the prosecution's objection to Lucas' "jury instruction regarding the credibility of the informant testimony and denying his statutory right to a speedy trial."

The appeals court found none of Lucas' claims had merit and ruled to uphold the court's conviction.