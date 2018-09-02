Appeals Court Upholds Ouster of Tracy Mayor

TRACY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Court of Appeals has upheld a decision to remove the mayor of a northwest Missouri town from office.

Rita A. Rhoads was ousted as mayor of Tracy last July for hiring her son-in-law to do repair work for the city. Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd argued Rhoads violated the Missouri Constitution's ban on nepotism when she paid her son-in-law $100 to fix a city sign.

The appeals court on Tuesday upheld a Platte County judge's decision to remove Rhoads as mayor.

Rhoads argued in her appeal that her son-in-law was acting as an independent contractor, meaning she didn't give him "employment" with the city. The court said it disagreed.

The Kansas City Star reports Rhoads previously had hired her son-in-law to perform other city work.