Apple says Steve Jobs Resigning as CEO
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Apple Inc. says Steve Jobs resigning as
CEO, effective immediately.
The company said Wednesday that Jobs will be replaced by Tim
Cook, who was the company's chief operating officer.
It said Jobs has been elected as Apple's chairman.
