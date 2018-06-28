Applebee's moving out of Kansas City for California

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The headquarters of Kansas City-based Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar is moving to California.

The company said Steven R. Layt, president of Applebee's, would not move and had resigned.

The Kansas City Star reports a statement from DineEquity Inc., the California company that owns the Applebee's and IHOP chains, said the move to Glendale, California, is aimed at spurring brand growth and developing traditional and non-traditional locations.

Applebee's headquarters moved to Kansas City from Lenexa, Kanas, in 2011, after receiving a $12.9 million incentive package.