Applications Available for the Columbia Vision Commission

COLUMBIA - The City Clerk's Office is accepting applications for the Columbia Vision Commission. The purpose of the commission is to track, monitor and assist with the implementation of the community visioning process by conducting periodic reviews and issuing an annual report on the progress.

The commission has one vacancy with the term to expire Dec. 15, 2011. Citizens and organizations may nominate candidates for the commission by contacting the City Clerk's Offce at cityclerk@GoColumbiaMo.com. Nominations must be received by noon on Wednesday, May 4.

Self-nominations will be accepted as well and must be turned in by noon on Friday, May 6. Applications can be obtained at the City Clerk's Office or can be found on the city's website.