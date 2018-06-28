Appointed Board Renewed for St. Louis Schools

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri education officials have renewed the authority of an appointed board that has overseen St. Louis schools since 2007.

The State Board of Education voted Tuesday to extend the appointed board's authorization for another two years. It would have expired at the end of this June. Education officials also reauthorized the board in 2010.

St. Louis schools have been overseen by a three-member Special Administrative Board after St. Louis lost state accreditation in 2007. Appointments were made then by the governor, mayor and the president of the Board of Aldermen.

Missouri Education Commissioner Chris Nicastro says keeping stable leadership is critical for St. Louis schools and students. State officials upgraded St. Louis to provisional accreditation in 2012.