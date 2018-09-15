Appointee Gave $50,000 to Blunt's Campaign

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Governor Blunt is drawing criticism for appointing a big donor to the state transportation commission. Blunt appointed southwest Missouri businessman Rudy Farber to the Highways and Transportation Commission on March 19th. Newly released campaign finance reports show Farber contributed $50,000 to Blunt's campaign just two weeks before the appointment. Farber is scheduled to undergo a Senate confirmation hearing Thursday. Senate Democratic Leader Maida Coleman says the connection between the cash and appointment raises a big red flag. A Blunt spokesman says there is no connection. Farber hung up the phone when reached today by an Associated Press reporter.