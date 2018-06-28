Preparation is Key for Any Emergency

JEFFERSON CITY - The tornadoes that hit the Midwest Wednesday are a quick reminder that disasters do happen. Disasters like these can change lives, and it is important to prepare beforehand.

The American Red Cross promotes preparation for any disaster and even the widespread effects can be severe according to Phillip Iman who is the disaster coordinator for the Capital Area Chapter. The American Red Cross, the State Emergency Management Agency and Missouri's Office of Homeland Security has a "Ready in Three" preparation plan that outlines how to be ready ahead of time before it's too late.

The Capital Area Chapter serves 12 counties in Central Missouri.