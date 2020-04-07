April 2, 2007

1 decade 3 years 5 days ago Monday, April 02 2007 Apr 2, 2007 Monday, April 02, 2007 11:06:34 PM CDT April 02, 2007 in Sports

Major League Baseball

Boston 1
Kansas City 8

Tampa Bay 5
New York Yankees 9

Toronto 5
Detroit 3

Cleveland 12
Chicago White Sox 5

Oakland 0
Seattle 4

Pittsburgh 4
Houston 2

Florida 9
Washington 2

Atlanta 5
Philadelphia 3

LA Dodgers 1
Milwaukee 7

Chicago Cubs 1
Cincinnati 5

Arizona 8
Colorado 6

NAIA Baseball

Missouri Baptist 4
William Woods 3
F/GM1

Missouri Baptist 10
William Woods 0
F/GM2

NAIA Softball

Central Methodist 0
Graceland 4
F/GM1

Central Methodist 7
Graceland 0
F/GM2

High School Baseball

Eldon 11
Lynn 6

Blair Oaks 4
Hallsville 3

N. Callaway 18
Louisiana 3
F/5

High School Soccer

Hickman 0
Helias 1

College Basketball

Ohio St. 75
Florida 84

More News

Grid
List

Callaway County man charged with abandoning corpse
Callaway County man charged with abandoning corpse
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Timothy Sullins, 39, of Raymondville, was charged by the Callaway County Prosecuting attorney with felony abandonment of... More >>
14 minutes ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 1:02:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Palen Music Center takes music lessons online
Palen Music Center takes music lessons online
COLUMBIA - Palen Music Center was one of many businesses impacted two weeks ago by Columbia’s stay-at-home order. After the... More >>
29 minutes ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 12:47:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Virus crisis cuts off billions sent to poor around the world
Virus crisis cuts off billions sent to poor around the world
MIAMI (AP) — Until a month ago, Diana Leticia Hernández sold face cream door to door in Miami. Her husband... More >>
51 minutes ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 12:24:27 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Free Wi-Fi hotspots set up in Callaway County for people working from home
Free Wi-Fi hotspots set up in Callaway County for people working from home
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Working from home might cause stress if you don't have access to Wi-Fi. But early this month,... More >>
59 minutes ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 12:17:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Howard County confirms first case
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Howard County confirms first case
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 9:18:23 AM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Missouri bus driver dies from COVID-19, school district suspends meal delivery
Missouri bus driver dies from COVID-19, school district suspends meal delivery
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (CNN) - The Ferguson-Florissant school district in Missouri has suspended the home delivery of meals to students... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 7:52:00 AM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Auto insurance companies return $800 million in premiums
Auto insurance companies return $800 million in premiums
Two insurers -- Allstate and American Family Insurance -- announced Monday they will give back about $800 million to their... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 11:49:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Stress eating and healthy grocery shopping tips
COVID-19 Town Hall: Stress eating and healthy grocery shopping tips
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with registered dietitian Jennifer Tveitnes Monday about how to handle stress eating and keep eating... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 9:37:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Officials: Emerald ash borer spreads to 78 Missouri counties
Officials: Emerald ash borer spreads to 78 Missouri counties
COLUMBIA— An invasive beetle that’s deadly to ash trees has now spread to 78 counties in Missouri, state conservation officials... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 8:34:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Dept. of Agriculture, State Milk Board ask grocery stores to stop milk limits
Dept. of Agriculture, State Milk Board ask grocery stores to stop milk limits
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Agriculture and the State Milk Board wrote an open letter Monday asking grocery stores... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 8:25:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Four arrested after BB gun incident
Four arrested after BB gun incident
COLUMBIA — Columbia police arrested four suspects after reports of property damage and injuries resulting from BB gun shots. ... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 5:34:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Non-essential businesses can be open, "but must comply with state guidelines"
Non-essential businesses can be open, "but must comply with state guidelines"
COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson answered citizens questions about the "Stay Home Missouri" order, specifically why non-essential businesses can remain... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 4:30:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Temporary homeless camp in Columbia shut down after neighbor complaints
Temporary homeless camp in Columbia shut down after neighbor complaints
COLUMBIA - A temporary camp that was set up to help homeless people deal with the COVID-19 outbreak has been... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 4:25:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri pet shelters close amid COVID-19 pandemic, increase in fosters
Mid-Missouri pet shelters close amid COVID-19 pandemic, increase in fosters
COLUMBIA – Animal shelters are looking for alternative ways to allow adoptions and find foster homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 3:39:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Local hospitals enacting limit of one visitor in delivery room
Local hospitals enacting limit of one visitor in delivery room
COLUMBIA - Before the pandemic, women going into labor had the option to bring more than one person into the... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 2:38:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

With statewide order in effect, communities without prior orders adjust
With statewide order in effect, communities without prior orders adjust
MEXICO – On the first day of Missouri’s statewide stay-at-home order, communities without prior orders in place are now falling... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

CPD asks for help identifying man who damaged police station windows
CPD asks for help identifying man who damaged police station windows
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect who threw rocks at windows of... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 1:15:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 77°
3pm 76°
4pm 78°
5pm 77°