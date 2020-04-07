April 2, 2007
Major League Baseball
Boston 1
Kansas City 8
Tampa Bay 5
New York Yankees 9
Toronto 5
Detroit 3
Cleveland 12
Chicago White Sox 5
Seattle 4
Pittsburgh 4
Houston 2
Florida 9
Washington 2
Atlanta 5
Philadelphia 3
LA Dodgers 1
Milwaukee 7
Chicago Cubs 1
Cincinnati 5
Arizona 8
Colorado 6
NAIA Baseball
Missouri Baptist 4
William Woods 3
F/GM1
Missouri Baptist 10
William Woods 0
F/GM2
NAIA Softball
Central Methodist 0
Graceland 4
F/GM1
Central Methodist 7
Graceland 0
F/GM2
High School Baseball
Eldon 11
Lynn 6
Blair Oaks 4
Hallsville 3
N. Callaway 18
Louisiana 3
F/5
High School Soccer
Hickman 0
Helias 1
College Basketball
Ohio St. 75
Florida 84
More News
Grid
List
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Timothy Sullins, 39, of Raymondville, was charged by the Callaway County Prosecuting attorney with felony abandonment of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Palen Music Center was one of many businesses impacted two weeks ago by Columbia’s stay-at-home order. After the... More >>
in
MIAMI (AP) — Until a month ago, Diana Leticia Hernández sold face cream door to door in Miami. Her husband... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Working from home might cause stress if you don't have access to Wi-Fi. But early this month,... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (CNN) - The Ferguson-Florissant school district in Missouri has suspended the home delivery of meals to students... More >>
in
Two insurers -- Allstate and American Family Insurance -- announced Monday they will give back about $800 million to their... More >>
in
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with registered dietitian Jennifer Tveitnes Monday about how to handle stress eating and keep eating... More >>
in
COLUMBIA— An invasive beetle that’s deadly to ash trees has now spread to 78 counties in Missouri, state conservation officials... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Agriculture and the State Milk Board wrote an open letter Monday asking grocery stores... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Columbia police arrested four suspects after reports of property damage and injuries resulting from BB gun shots. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson answered citizens questions about the "Stay Home Missouri" order, specifically why non-essential businesses can remain... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A temporary camp that was set up to help homeless people deal with the COVID-19 outbreak has been... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Animal shelters are looking for alternative ways to allow adoptions and find foster homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Before the pandemic, women going into labor had the option to bring more than one person into the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
MEXICO – On the first day of Missouri’s statewide stay-at-home order, communities without prior orders in place are now falling... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect who threw rocks at windows of... More >>
in