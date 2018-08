Aquila Buys Homes Near Power Plant

Leaders of a group against the plant owned one of the houses. The company said Tuesday it's not trying to buy off opposition to the $140 million plant. A spokesman says the owners offered to sell the homes, and Aquila paid market price. Two sellers are Scott and Nancy Manning who lived across the street from the plant and led www.stopaquila.org . The grass-roots group opposes the plant and sued Peculiar for giving financial support to the plant without a public vote. The Missouri Court of Appeals ruled in June that Aquila violated zoning laws. In October, the court agreed with opponents that Peculiar should have received public approval before approving construction bonds. Aquila's appealing those decisions.