ARC Celebrates 10th Anniversary

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Activity and Recreation Center celebrated being open for ten years Sunday. The ARC is hosting special events through Wednesday for the anniversary. As part of the anniversary celebration, guests could bring in a canned food item and receive $1 off admission Sunday.

Other special events include family swim for $1 per person 7-9 p.m. Monday and $2 per person "Zumbathon" 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. New members who buy a monthly admission plan will also pay half-price for the first month's fee.