ARC set to reopen at noon Friday after water main break

COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation's Activity & Recreation Center (ARC) on West Ash street is set to reopen at noon on Friday.

The ARC was closed after a water main break delayed the facility's normal opening.

All of the facility's amenities will be open for use. However, drinking fountains at the ARC will not be available until late Saturday. There will be limited bottled water and bagged ice available.

For more information about facility hours, call the ARC at 573.874.7700.