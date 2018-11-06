Arch Coal Agrees to Settle Pollution Lawsuit

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Arch Coal Inc. will pay $2 million to settle a 2010 lawsuit that environmental groups filed over selenium pollution from six West Virginia coal mines. The coalition announced the agreement Monday, saying it holds Arch responsible for damage and requires the St. Louis-based company to fix it. Arch didn't immediately comment. The case involves subsidiaries Coal-Mac Inc. and Mingo Logan Coal Co.

The consent order in U.S. District Court requires Arch to pay $1.8 million within 30 days to the West Virginia University College of Law for its Land Use and Sustainability Clinic. The other $200,000 goes to the federal government. Arch also agrees to begin installing equipment to reduce selenium discharges and monitor treatment at its mines in the future. Any future violations could cost the company $25,000 apiece.