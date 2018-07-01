Archaeological Dig at Fulton Civil War Site

FULTON, Mo. (AP) - A federal grant will be used for an archaeological survey of a Civil War battle in central Missouri.

The $28,500 National Park Service grant will pay for three days of fieldwork March 21-24 at the site of the July 1862 Battle of Moore's Mill in northeast Callaway County.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/Z2cp4J ) Missouri's Civil War Heritage Foundation will use the grant to pay for the survey. Student surveyors from Lindenwood, Westminster College and Missouri Valley College will participate in the research.

The survey results will be used to prepare a battlefield preservation plan and a National Register nomination.

Union soldiers won the four-hour Battle of Moore's Mill.