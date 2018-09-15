Archbishop Scolds Dissenters
AP-MO--2nd NewsMinute,0260Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The former postmaster of a rural post office in eastern Missouri is accused of selling drugs while at work. Prosecutors say Deborah Jo Eden is charged with four felonies for selling methadone, trading Vicodin for another drug and possessing methamphetamine while on the job. She worked for 27 years at the post office in Cadet, 60 miles southwest of St. Louis. (KSDK-TV) ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The archbishop of St. Louis has a record of publicly scolding dissenters. In his three years as archbishop, the Most Reverend Raymond Burke has taken on presidential contender John Kerry, pop star Sheryl Crow and U-S Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri. Burke tells the A-P that he must "be clear about the church's position." CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) -- A Cape Girardeau sailor who went A-W-O-L says the high cost of having a child and his wife's illness drove him to leave the naval base at Norfolk, Virginia. Seaman Apprentice Justin Burns tells the Southeast Missourian newspaper he did not return home through a lack of desire to serve his country. He was charged with desertion May 26th. The Southeast Missourian: http://www.semissourian.com GLADSTONE, Mo. (AP) -- A Kansas City-area couple is dead after fire swept their home of 50 years yesterday afternoon. Firefighters say they found Gerold and Deana Houghton in the living room of the house, dead from a fire that's believed to have started earlier in the day. The cause was accidental, and the Houghtons died of smoke inhalation. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-06-08-07 0726EDT
