Archdiocese Blocks Performance

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Archdiocese of St. Louis has blocked the first public performance of the city's newest playhouse, a beloved former Catholic church built in 1860. An edgy musical revue, "Sex, Drugs and Rock And Roll," was to be performed last night at the new Ivory Theatre. The theater is the reincarnation of what used to be St. Boniface Catholic Church. The church was sold to a developer, who agreed not to present shows aimed at an adult audience. The archdiocese believed the show was inappropriate for the former church space and won a temporary restraining order yesterday. Developer Pete Rothschild said he doesn't believe the musical violates the deed restriction. He said the musical is NOT offensive and contains no nudity. He will present a judge with a videotape of the revue at a hearing today.