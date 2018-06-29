Archdiocese Drops Lawsuit

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Archdiocese of St. Louis is no longer suing a law firm that has represented the majority of clergy sexual abuse cases against the archdiocese. The archdiocese says it withdrew the lawsuit Monday after conferring with attorneys representing the firm. The archdiocese says it now believes the firm understands its concerns about protecting the integrity of the mediation process. The church had filed suit over concerns that names and medical records were being disclosed to third parties. The firm says it always felt the case had no merit.