Archdiocese Sued Over Alleged Abuse

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The Archdiocese of St. Louis is facing a lawsuit filed by a 19-year-old woman who accuses a priest of molesting her when she was a young child.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the suit filed Monday claims that the archdiocese knew that the Rev. Joseph Ross had pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor, but allowed him to work in a parish with children.



The archdiocese says it will review the lawsuit and investigate the complaint.



Ross was placed on probation for two years in the criminal case involving an 11-year-old boy. He was defrocked in 2002.



The woman's suit claims she was repeatedly sexually abused from 1997 to 2001.



It isn't clear where Ross lives. He does not have a telephone listing in St. Louis.