Archdiocese Wins Injunction in Birth Control Case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction to the Archdiocese of St. Louis in its legal challenge to mandatory birth control coverage under the federal government's health insurance mandate.

U.S. District Judge John Ross in Missouri ruled Monday that the archdiocese and Catholic Charities of St. Louis don't have to immediately comply with the federal health care law's requirement to pay for contraception as part of employees' insurance coverage.

The judge decided the plaintiffs were likely to succeed with their challenge under laws protecting religious freedom.

Dozens of similar suits have been filed by Catholic archdioceses, hospitals and groups nationwide.

The injunction came just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that private companies such as Hobby Lobby with religious objections can opt out of the birth control requirement.