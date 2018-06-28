Architects offer new plan for Kansas City Airport renovation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City architecture firm offered another option for renovating and expanding the Kansas City International Airport.

City and aviation officials have been discussing a controversial plan to demolish the airport and replace it with a single terminal. Some citizens want to keep the current three-terminal design.

The Kansas City Star reported Crawford Architects of Kansas City worked with an aviation and design firm on a new plan. It would keep the existing layout but expand Terminal A to include better security checkpoints, three baggage reclaim areas and retail and concession areas. The estimated cost is $335.6 million. Terminal B would be renovated later.

Consultants reviewed the proposal and are expected to respond by early February. City Council members said they are open to exploring the idea.