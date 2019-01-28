Arctic air to bring dangerous wind chills this week

10 hours 38 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 7:53:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in Weather
By: Kenton Gewecke, KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist
loading

COLUMBIA - The coldest air since Jan. 1-2, 2018, is on the way, and it could be dangerous. It isn't unusual for an arctic blast like this to move through once or twice a winter. This season, it happens this week. The coldest morning will be Wednesday morning when temperatures drop at or below zero for most of mid-Missouri and wind chills range from minus 15 to minus 35 depending on wind speeds at the time. Full details on the week ahead can be found below.

MONDAY

Temperatures around sunrise will be the warmest of the day, and the warmest until Friday. We'll start the day above freezing as light rain and sprinkles pass through. A tenth of an inch or less of rainfall accumulation is expected. This is associated with a cold front that will kick off our frigid week. As temps plummet into the 10s by the end of the afternoon, some wet roads may freeze over. The good news is, because we are not expecting much rain accumulation and with winds expected to gust between 25-40 mph (evaporating water and drying roads), we don't anticipate any major travel issues. However, you should still be cautious of black ice, especially in areas where snow is still melting. Wind chills will first reach the negatives on Monday evening.

TUESDAY

It will be breezy on Tuesday with gusts around 25 mph. There is a slight chance for flurries on Tuesday, though only a dusting of accumulation would fall, if any. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and cold with wind chills only reaching between 20 to minus 5 degrees (Lake Ozark to Macon, respectively). Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will be the coldest of the week.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be a brutally cold day regardless of the fact that it is expected be the sunniest day of the week. Temperatures in the morning will be below zero. Wind chills will be between minus 15 to minus 35 degrees, around minus 25 along I-70. With wind chills this cold please be safe and cover exposed skin and put on layers, even if you aren't going to be outside for long.

Areas along and north of I-70 may not feel wind chills above zero on Wednesday afternoon. This means it will feel like it is below zero for more than 24-hours.

SAFETY TIPS

  • In wind chills between minus 15 and minus 35 degrees it only takes 30 minutes for frostbite to form on exposed skin. Please cover all exposed skin.
    • Keep your skin dry.
    • Mittens are better than gloves at keeping your fingers warm.
    • Stay out of the wind when possible.
    • Stay hydrated to increase blood volume and flow.
    • Caffeine, alcohol and cigarettes each work against your body's warming system.
  • Be aware of hypothermia. You are considered hypothermic when your body temperature dips below 96 degrees. If your temperature is 96°F or less, you feel cold and sluggish, or are having trouble thinking clearly, see your doctor immediately or go to the nearest emergency room. It's better to be overly cautious than to die of a disorder that doesn't have to be deadly.  
  • Check on elderly family, friends and neighbors.
  • Bring pets indoors.
  • Have blankets and a phone charger in your vehicle.
  • Have at least a half-tank of gas in case you need to warm it up or you become stranded.
  • Have jumper cables in your vehicle in case your battery (or someone else's) needs a jump-start.

 

THURSDAY

The worst is behind us, but we aren't quite in the clear yet. Temperatures are expected to reach around freezing along I-70 in the afternoon. Clouds will also push back in and there is a chance for flurries or light snow. Only minor accumulation is possible at this time. Stay tuned.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY

Let the thaw commence! This is the light at the end of a long, frigid tunnel. Temperatures are expected to reach and largely remain in the 40s, potentially even reaching the 50s for high temps on Saturday and Sunday. There is a slight chance for rain over the weekend, mainly on Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned.

Stay tuned right here, on air and on the free KOMU 8 Weather & Traffic app for the latest forecast updates.

Download the KOMU WX App on Apple and Android devices for the latest video updates, hour-by-hour forecast, interactive radar, future radar, live streaming newscasts, plus our exclusive live traffic grid.

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

A Kansas City Chiefs fan finds a role model in Eric Berry
A Kansas City Chiefs fan finds a role model in Eric Berry
COLUMBIA - A Columbia native named Matt May has been a Chiefs fan since the day he was born. ... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 11:48:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in Sports

Arctic air to bring dangerous wind chills this week
Arctic air to bring dangerous wind chills this week
COLUMBIA - The coldest air since Jan. 1-2, 2018, is on the way, and it could be dangerous. It isn't... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 7:53:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in Weather

Airport returns to normal after partial government shutdown
Airport returns to normal after partial government shutdown
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport's flight operations have returned to normal after the partial government shutdown. Columbia resident... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 5:53:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in News

Car crashes into column at Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia
Car crashes into column at Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A car crashed into a column at the Club at Old Hawthorne Sunday afternoon, and no one was... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 3:19:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in News

Winter Garden Forum inspires home gardeners through harsh winter
Winter Garden Forum inspires home gardeners through harsh winter
COLUMBIA - Discovery Garden Club and the Columbia Public Library partnered to host the 6th annual Winter Garden Forum on... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 2:59:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in News

Missouri lawmakers look to limit cellphones behind the wheel
Missouri lawmakers look to limit cellphones behind the wheel
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have introduced at least six separate proposals since last month to restrict the use... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 1:37:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in News

St. Louis-area WWII veterans honored by France
St. Louis-area WWII veterans honored by France
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three St. Louis-area World War II veterans in their 90s who played roles in liberating France... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 1:08:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in News

Mulvaney says Trump will use executive authority if Congress won't fund wall
Mulvaney says Trump will use executive authority if Congress won't fund wall
(CNN) -- Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney maintained Sunday that President Donald Trump will use his executive authority to... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 11:53:00 AM CST January 27, 2019 in News

Missouri pushes again to end economic border war
Missouri pushes again to end economic border war
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Some Missouri lawmakers are pushing legislation that could end a long-running economic border war between their... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 9:54:00 AM CST January 27, 2019 in News

Suspect in Louisiana shooting deaths caught in Virginia
Suspect in Louisiana shooting deaths caught in Virginia
(CNN) -- [Breaking news update 9:31 am ET:] Dakota Theriot, the 21-year-old man wanted in the killing... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 9:01:00 AM CST January 27, 2019 in News

CoMo Shorts wraps up first film showcase with unexpected turnout
CoMo Shorts wraps up first film showcase with unexpected turnout
COLUMBIA - CoMo Shorts wrapped up its first local film showcase Sunday. The showcase focused on only filmmakers from mid-Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 11:00:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

K-9 alerts troopers to 115 lbs. of drugs during I-70 traffic stop
K-9 alerts troopers to 115 lbs. of drugs during I-70 traffic stop
COOPER COUNTY - State troopers are praising a K-9 officer for sniffing out over 100 lbs. of drugs during a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:59:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Battle High School hosts third annual mouse race
Battle High School hosts third annual mouse race
COLUMBIA - Battle High School baseball and soccer teams raised money Saturday with help from some fuzzy friends. Battle... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:42:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Annual ROC 7K kicks off in cold weather
Annual ROC 7K kicks off in cold weather
COLUMBIA - The annual ROC 7K kicked off Saturday and provided a new challenge for the participants. Craig Franklin... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:33:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Kay Hoflander elected as Missouri GOP chairwoman
Kay Hoflander elected as Missouri GOP chairwoman
JEFFERSON CITY - Kay Hoflander will serve as chairwoman of the Missouri GOP, according to news release. She will lead... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 6:50:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Mizzou basketball suffers an 86-80 overtime loss against No. 25 LSU
Mizzou basketball suffers an 86-80 overtime loss against No. 25 LSU
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers played host to a hot LSU team as they came into Columbia with an 8-game... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 6:02:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in Sports

Handy volunteers fix items during repair fair
Handy volunteers fix items during repair fair
COLUMBIA - Volunteers donated their time Saturday to fix community members' broken items at a free event. More than... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 5:15:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Columbia Disc Golf Club hosts annual Ice Bowl Tournament
Columbia Disc Golf Club hosts annual Ice Bowl Tournament
COLUMBIA - Disc golfers from across the Midwest came to Albert-Oakland Park on Saturday for the 33rd annual Ice Bowl... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 4:30:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 42°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
7am 38°
8am 38°
9am 38°
10am 37°