Arctic air to bring dangerous wind chills this week

COLUMBIA - The coldest air since Jan. 1-2, 2018, is on the way, and it could be dangerous. It isn't unusual for an arctic blast like this to move through once or twice a winter. This season, it happens this week. The coldest morning will be Wednesday morning when temperatures drop at or below zero for most of mid-Missouri and wind chills range from minus 15 to minus 35 depending on wind speeds at the time. Full details on the week ahead can be found below.

MONDAY

Temperatures around sunrise will be the warmest of the day, and the warmest until Friday. We'll start the day above freezing as light rain and sprinkles pass through. A tenth of an inch or less of rainfall accumulation is expected. This is associated with a cold front that will kick off our frigid week. As temps plummet into the 10s by the end of the afternoon, some wet roads may freeze over. The good news is, because we are not expecting much rain accumulation and with winds expected to gust between 25-40 mph (evaporating water and drying roads), we don't anticipate any major travel issues. However, you should still be cautious of black ice, especially in areas where snow is still melting. Wind chills will first reach the negatives on Monday evening.

Temps will start warm on Mon. and with rain in the area it should largely fall as just that...rain. Then after it stops (only 0.10" or less of rain) temps will plummet as a cold front moves through. Luckily, due to only minor rain accum. and wind, black ice should be minor. #mowx pic.twitter.com/0zlJWGntlj — Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) January 28, 2019

TUESDAY

It will be breezy on Tuesday with gusts around 25 mph. There is a slight chance for flurries on Tuesday, though only a dusting of accumulation would fall, if any. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and cold with wind chills only reaching between 20 to minus 5 degrees (Lake Ozark to Macon, respectively). Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will be the coldest of the week.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be a brutally cold day regardless of the fact that it is expected be the sunniest day of the week. Temperatures in the morning will be below zero. Wind chills will be between minus 15 to minus 35 degrees, around minus 25 along I-70. With wind chills this cold please be safe and cover exposed skin and put on layers, even if you aren't going to be outside for long.

Areas along and north of I-70 may not feel wind chills above zero on Wednesday afternoon. This means it will feel like it is below zero for more than 24-hours.

SAFETY TIPS

In wind chills between minus 15 and minus 35 degrees it only takes 30 minutes for frostbite to form on exposed skin. Please cover all exposed skin. Keep your skin dry. Mittens are better than gloves at keeping your fingers warm. Stay out of the wind when possible. Stay hydrated to increase blood volume and flow. Caffeine, alcohol and cigarettes each work against your body's warming system.

Be aware of hypothermia. You are considered hypothermic when your body temperature dips below 96 degrees. If your temperature is 96°F or less, you feel cold and sluggish, or are having trouble thinking clearly, see your doctor immediately or go to the nearest emergency room. It's better to be overly cautious than to die of a disorder that doesn't have to be deadly.

Check on elderly family, friends and neighbors.

Bring pets indoors.

Have blankets and a phone charger in your vehicle.

Have at least a half-tank of gas in case you need to warm it up or you become stranded.

Have jumper cables in your vehicle in case your battery (or someone else's) needs a jump-start.

THURSDAY

The worst is behind us, but we aren't quite in the clear yet. Temperatures are expected to reach around freezing along I-70 in the afternoon. Clouds will also push back in and there is a chance for flurries or light snow. Only minor accumulation is possible at this time. Stay tuned.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY

Let the thaw commence! This is the light at the end of a long, frigid tunnel. Temperatures are expected to reach and largely remain in the 40s, potentially even reaching the 50s for high temps on Saturday and Sunday. There is a slight chance for rain over the weekend, mainly on Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned.

Yes, that's a 35-degree difference between our average high for this time of year and the forecast high on Wednesday. Bundle up!

On the bright side....the weekend doesn't look so bad...#mowx pic.twitter.com/OwTqMsqACj — Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) January 28, 2019

