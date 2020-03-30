Are gun shops 'essential' businesses during a pandemic?

2 days 12 hours 23 minutes ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 12:39:25 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News
By: Associated Press

AP — In some parts of the U.S., authorities say gun shops aren't essential businesses and should close during stay-at-home orders meant to slow the coronavirus. In other places, officials are stopping background checks for concealed carry permits. Elsewhere, city leaders have invoked emergency powers allowing bans on gun sales.

As the nation grapples with a pandemic that has upended daily life, some gun rights advocates are concerned about an erosion of Second Amendment rights just as Americans are buying firearms in record numbers to try to ensure their safety.

“When there’s a national emergency, people are looking for food, water, shelter — that part is important to the survival of our nation,” said Michael Cargill, owner of Central Texas Gun Works in Austin. “They are also looking for the Second Amendment to protect their families.”

He's scaled back how long he's open each day but said he won't close his shop and doesn't believe he should be forced to.

In recent weeks, firearm sales have skyrocketed. Background checks — the key barometer of gun sales — already were at record numbers in January and February, likely fueled by a presidential election year. Since the coronavirus outbreak, gun shops have reported long lines and runs on firearms and ammunition.

Background checks were up 300 percent on March 16 compared with the same date a year ago, according to federal data shared with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which represents gunmakers. Since Feb. 23, each day has seen roughly double the volume over 2019, according to Mark Oliva, spokesman for the group.

"When people aren’t able to provide for their own security or their own safety, they’re going to take measures to make sure that they can. That’s why we have that Second Amendment,” Oliva said. “This is a public safety issue.”

The federal background check system has been overwhelmed by the massive increase in firearm sales. What might normally take a few minutes is taking much longer, and a backlog on background checks has ballooned to about 80,000, Oliva said.

If a background check takes longer than three business days, gun dealers are permitted to allow the sale to go through unless a state has stricter waiting periods. But the National Shooting Sports Foundation has advised gun dealers not to feel beholden to complete the sale if they have concerns about the potential buyer.

“We are cautioning retailers that they may want to exercise patience and prudence," Oliva said.

Even some gun control advocates say it might not be wise to shut down federally licensed firearms dealers, whose sales require background checks. That could force buyers to use a website or seek a private sale that doesn't require a check, making it more difficult to trace a firearm if it's used in a crime.

There are risks to both closing a gun shop or keeping it open, said David Chipman, a retired agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“If you keep it open, there’s the risk of first-time buyers who are largely buying out of fear and panic and untrained,” said Chipman, now senior policy adviser for Giffords, a gun control advocacy group.

Gun control advocates are concerned about a large number of new owners lacking the usual access to training on how to store and handle their weapon properly. They also worry that Americans who are stocking up now eventually will sell their firearms privately.

“If we can imagine how horrible this crisis is ... the people who hoarded the guns might decide six months from now — once they see no zombies around but they’ve run out of tuna and beef jerky — that they need the money to buy food,” Chipman said.

In a number of U.S. cities, including New Orleans, the mayor has issued an emergency proclamation that declares the authority to restrict sales of firearms and ammunition.

In some states that have ordered people to stay home, gun stores were not among the businesses deemed essential and allowed to stay open, like grocery stores.

That has led to confusion in California, where for the second time this week, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva ordered gun shops to close, challenging a finding by the legal counsel for the nation's most populous county that the stores are essential businesses.

David Prince, owner of Eagle Gun Range in Farmers Branch, Texas, near Dallas, had to temporarily close his store under Dallas County's stay-at-home order, then was allowed to reopen Wednesday when gun stores were reclassified as essential.

Prince said gun stores are critical because they give people the chance to defend themselves.

“I always knew people were going to want to protect themselves. What I was concerned about was the look in their faces, they are covered in fear,” Prince said. “If I give them the ability to have a firearm, it gives them a fighting chance to defend their family.”

The range that is part of his store is considered nonessential and has been forced to close, meaning new gun buyers can't use it to train on how to handle their firearm.

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Air, land and water search underway for man in Missouri River
UPDATE: Air, land and water search underway for man in Missouri River
BOONVILLE - A land, water and air search was underway for a man who jumped over the side of a... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 6:24:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

Trump extends federal social distancing guidelines to April 30
Trump extends federal social distancing guidelines to April 30
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Sunday he would extend his "slow the spread" social distancing guidelines to April 30... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 5:37:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

19 people in Boone County recovered from COVID-19
19 people in Boone County recovered from COVID-19
COLUMBIA - 19 people in Boone County have recovered from COVID-19, according to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 2:46:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Medical supplies are being sent across the state to help with COVID-19
UPDATE: Medical supplies are being sent across the state to help with COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - More surgical masks, gloves, gowns, face shields and other equipment is being sent to healthcare facilities around... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

Local chefs to provide free meal for those in need
Local chefs to provide free meal for those in need
COLUMBIA— Columbia chefs are donating food and resources to provide "Scrappy Meals" for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 1:38:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

New York state nears 1,000 coronavirus deaths
New York state nears 1,000 coronavirus deaths
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state's coronavirus death toll is nearing 1,000. The state accounts for more than... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 1:18:07 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in Continuous News

Columbia, Boone County first responders confront challenges of COVID-19
Columbia, Boone County first responders confront challenges of COVID-19
COLUMBIA MISSOURIAN —Outside a hospital’s confines, providing medical care as a first responder in the wake of COVID-19 adds another... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 10:58:00 AM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

Up to 200K deaths foreseen in US as Spain, Italy demand help
Up to 200K deaths foreseen in US as Spain, Italy demand help
AP—The coronavirus outbreak could kill 100,000 to 200,000 Americans, the U.S. government's top infectious-disease expert warned on Sunday, as authorities... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 10:07:30 AM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri nearing 1,000 confirmed cases
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri nearing 1,000 confirmed cases
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 6:27:00 AM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

Morgan County confirms its first COVID-19 case
Morgan County confirms its first COVID-19 case
MORGAN COUNTY - Morgan County Health Center (MCHC) posted to their Facebook page to let residents in the area know... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 9:32:20 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

State representative continues COVID-19 recovery at home
State representative continues COVID-19 recovery at home
JEFFERSON CITY - State Representative Joe Runions is continuing his recovery from COVID-19 at home. On March 20, the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 6:39:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Maryville judge appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals
Maryville judge appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson is appointing Nodaway County Associate Circuit Judge Doug Thomson of Maryville to the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 6:05:51 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Fulton church holds drive-in services to fight coronavirus
Fulton church holds drive-in services to fight coronavirus
FULTON (AP) — A church in Fulton held its first drive-in services in its parking lot as it practices social... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 5:55:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Chariton County signs stay-at-home orders after third confirmed COVID-19 case
Chariton County signs stay-at-home orders after third confirmed COVID-19 case
CHARITON COUNTY - As more testing is done, more people are confirmed positive for COVID-19. Chariton County placed a stay-at-home... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 5:24:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Hail damage destroys cars and windows around mid-Missouri
Hail damage destroys cars and windows around mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - People in Jefferson City and the surrounding communities woke up to damage that some have never seen... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 4:17:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Coronavirus claims 10th Missouri victim as cases increase
Coronavirus claims 10th Missouri victim as cases increase
O'FALLON (AP) — The death of a person in St. Charles County from the coronavirus is the 10th in Missouri.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 3:52:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Mexico Middle School
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Mexico Middle School
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A potential exposure of COVID-19 at Mexico Middle School might have occurred the last two days of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 54°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
1am 49°
2am 47°
3am 45°
4am 44°