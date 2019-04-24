Area man arrested on suspicion of burglary and drug posession

CALIFORNIA - A Kansas City man was arrested on suspicion of burglary Tuesday morning after attempting to evade police.

According to a release from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office, an employee at the Watering Hole Bar in Jamestown allegedly saw Irvin J. Rill, 59, inside the bar before it was opened.

The release also says that Rill fled the scene in his vehicle as the employee alerted authorities.

Deputies arrived and tracked the vehicle to Wingate Ford road, located a couple of miles south of Jamestown.

Deputies, along with Jamestown Police Department, did locate Rill's vehicle which had sustained damage to the front end and rear tire, but Rill was absent.

Deputies located Rill approximately 150 yards in the surrounding woods and was taken into custody.

Deputies were able to recover burglary tools used in the alleged break in laying in a brush pile across the street from the bar in town. Also recovered was a glass smoking device which tested positive for methamphetamines.

Rill is currently being held at the Moniteau County Jail on several felony warrants for burglary out of Missouri, Arkansas and Pennsylvania.

The Moniteau County Sheriffs Department said that they will have several charges on Rill for first-degree burglary, stealing, possession of drugs, property damage and possession of burglary tools.