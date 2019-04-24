Area man arrested on suspicion of burglary and drug posession

2 years 3 weeks 5 days ago Tuesday, March 28 2017 Mar 28, 2017 Tuesday, March 28, 2017 11:50:00 AM CDT March 28, 2017 in Top Stories
By: Edward Redler, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

CALIFORNIA - A Kansas City man was arrested on suspicion of burglary Tuesday morning after attempting to evade police.

According to a release from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office, an employee at the Watering Hole Bar in Jamestown allegedly saw Irvin J. Rill, 59, inside the bar before it was opened. 

The release also says that Rill fled the scene in his vehicle as the employee alerted authorities.

Deputies arrived and tracked the vehicle to Wingate Ford road, located a couple of miles south of Jamestown.

Deputies, along with Jamestown Police Department, did locate Rill's vehicle which had sustained damage to the front end and rear tire, but Rill was absent.

Deputies located Rill approximately 150 yards in the surrounding woods and was taken into custody.

Deputies were able to recover burglary tools used in the alleged break in laying in a brush pile across the street from the bar in town. Also recovered was a glass smoking device which tested positive for methamphetamines.

Rill is currently being held at the Moniteau County Jail on several felony warrants for burglary out of Missouri, Arkansas and Pennsylvania.

The Moniteau County Sheriffs Department said that they will have several charges on Rill for first-degree burglary, stealing, possession of drugs, property damage and possession of burglary tools.

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Potential wind project forces local government to act
Potential wind project forces local government to act
COLUMBIA- A proposed wind project in Harrisburg is now getting the local government involved. The Boone County planning and... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, April 24 2019 Apr 24, 2019 Wednesday, April 24, 2019 7:55:00 PM CDT April 24, 2019 in News

Supporters gather to walk for victims and survivors of abuse
Supporters gather to walk for victims and survivors of abuse
JEFFERSON CITY - People gathered in downtown Jefferson City Wednesday evening to walk for Rape and Abuse Crisis Service or... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, April 24 2019 Apr 24, 2019 Wednesday, April 24, 2019 7:48:00 PM CDT April 24, 2019 in News

New Callaway County jail less likely to move near Missouri School for the Deaf
New Callaway County jail less likely to move near Missouri School for the Deaf
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that allows the state to sell Rice Hall,... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, April 24 2019 Apr 24, 2019 Wednesday, April 24, 2019 7:25:00 PM CDT April 24, 2019 in News

House bills would extend health insurance coverage for cancer patients
House bills would extend health insurance coverage for cancer patients
JEFFERSON CITY - Cancer patients could receive health insurance coverage for dental and fertility preservation procedures if two Missouri House... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, April 24 2019 Apr 24, 2019 Wednesday, April 24, 2019 5:26:00 PM CDT April 24, 2019 in News

JCPD investigates disturbance involving a firearm near LU
JCPD investigates disturbance involving a firearm near LU
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are trying to figure out what happened at a big fight near Lincoln University's... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 24 2019 Apr 24, 2019 Wednesday, April 24, 2019 4:04:00 PM CDT April 24, 2019 in News

Missourians wear denim to support awareness of sexual violence
Missourians wear denim to support awareness of sexual violence
COLUMBIA - People wanting to draw attention to sexual violence made more than a fashion statement by wearing denim on... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 24 2019 Apr 24, 2019 Wednesday, April 24, 2019 3:45:00 PM CDT April 24, 2019 in News

CPS provides additional information on position amid dispute with union
CPS provides additional information on position amid dispute with union
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools provided additional information Wednesday amid a legal dispute over collective bargaining with the Columbia Missouri... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, April 24 2019 Apr 24, 2019 Wednesday, April 24, 2019 3:18:00 PM CDT April 24, 2019 in News

Fulton Fire Department in process of getting Naloxone
Fulton Fire Department in process of getting Naloxone
FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department is starting the process to carry and use Narcan, or the generic Naloxone, during... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, April 24 2019 Apr 24, 2019 Wednesday, April 24, 2019 3:03:00 PM CDT April 24, 2019 in News

Missouri River Relief new boat gives students an up-close education
Missouri River Relief new boat gives students an up-close education
COLUMBIA – The Missouri River Relief, a nonprofit organization, met with Columbia Public Schools to use their new boat, “Lucia,”... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, April 24 2019 Apr 24, 2019 Wednesday, April 24, 2019 3:00:00 PM CDT April 24, 2019 in News

Missouri rep. wants filing taxes to be as easy as filling out postcards
Missouri rep. wants filing taxes to be as easy as filling out postcards
JEFFERSON CITY – A new bill is designed to simplify the tax process by cutting the number of income tax... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, April 24 2019 Apr 24, 2019 Wednesday, April 24, 2019 2:14:00 PM CDT April 24, 2019 in News

Parson seeks disaster declaration following March floods
Parson seeks disaster declaration following March floods
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is seeking a major disaster declaration in response to severe flooding in... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, April 24 2019 Apr 24, 2019 Wednesday, April 24, 2019 10:52:00 AM CDT April 24, 2019 in News

CPD committee creates plan to discuss racial disparities in traffic stops
CPD committee creates plan to discuss racial disparities in traffic stops
COLUMBIA – Several community members joined Columbia Police Interim Chief Geoff Jones and committee panel members Tuesday to discuss racial... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 23 2019 Apr 23, 2019 Tuesday, April 23, 2019 7:21:00 PM CDT April 23, 2019 in News

Columbia Canine Sports Center reconstruction plan gets approval
Columbia Canine Sports Center reconstruction plan gets approval
COLUMBIA - Columbia's Building Construction Codes Commission approved reconstruction plans for the Columbia Canine Sports Center at a meeting Monday... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 23 2019 Apr 23, 2019 Tuesday, April 23, 2019 7:00:00 PM CDT April 23, 2019 in News

Columbia teachers' union files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools
Columbia teachers' union files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Missouri National Education Association (CMNEA) filed a lawsuit in Boone County alleging Columbia Public Schools violated... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 23 2019 Apr 23, 2019 Tuesday, April 23, 2019 6:58:00 PM CDT April 23, 2019 in News

Beulah Ralph Elementary School finds new principal
Beulah Ralph Elementary School finds new principal
COLUMBIA - Beulah Ralph Elementary School has found its new principal. According to a news release from Columbia Public... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 23 2019 Apr 23, 2019 Tuesday, April 23, 2019 6:28:00 PM CDT April 23, 2019 in News

Almost eight acres of land donated to Columbia Parks and Recreation
Almost eight acres of land donated to Columbia Parks and Recreation
COLUMBIA - A donation of 7.81 acres of land was given to the Columbia Parks and Recreation department by MBS... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 23 2019 Apr 23, 2019 Tuesday, April 23, 2019 6:10:00 PM CDT April 23, 2019 in News

Controlling the opioid epidemic: bill would limit dentist prescriptions
Controlling the opioid epidemic: bill would limit dentist prescriptions
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri senator described a bill to limit prescription of opioids by dentists as "another tool we... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 23 2019 Apr 23, 2019 Tuesday, April 23, 2019 3:40:00 PM CDT April 23, 2019 in News

Henry Bloch, co-founder of tax company H&R Block, dies at 96
Henry Bloch, co-founder of tax company H&R Block, dies at 96
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Tax preparer H&R Block says its co-founder, Henry Bloch, has died at the age of 96.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 23 2019 Apr 23, 2019 Tuesday, April 23, 2019 3:03:00 PM CDT April 23, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 57°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
11pm 59°
12am 58°
1am 58°
2am 57°