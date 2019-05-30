Areas in Chariton County evacuating due to levee break

Thursday, May 30 2019
By: Lindsey Wilkerson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
CHARITON COUNTY - The Dean Lake area is under a voluntary evacuation due to a levee break in Chariton County. (See video below.)

The county's E-911 Facebook page reported two sections of the "Garden of Eden" levee have broken.

The Glasgow Fire Department posted on its Facebook page, saying it is not able to reach people east of Highway P because of flooding. Instead, Slater Fire Department and Saline County Station 2 will be assisting with the evacuation and emergency services.

Another levee, on North Highway 5 was in jeopardy Thursday afternoon. While the levee had not broken yet, MoDOT and county officials were closely monitoring it and believed it could be a matter of hours before the levee was compromised.

Throughout the week, resident Stacy Singleton has been flying above the Garden of Eden levee in a small aircraft. He has been taking photos and videos of the flooding and uploading them on his Facebook page.

Singleton said he is posting the photos and videos so that people can share them and be informed.

His daughter, Jennifer Waugh, said that the flooding in Chariton County is "devastating."

"Seeing it all from the airplane with that bird’s eye view is such a different perspective than being on the ground," she said.

Waugh was in the plane with her father when he took the video.

She said she has been concerned about the flooding after staying in Brunswick for a few nights.

"I had to get up periodically in the night to monitor the water level outside to make sure we didn’t need to leave in a hurry," she said. "I’ve broke down and cried several times. But the towns in Chariton County - Brunswick, Triplett, Mendon, and others - are so resilient and they will get through this."

