Arey, Gilbert Make 2014 USA Men's World Championship Team

COLUMBIA -- The 2014 USA Men's World Championship Team for wheelchair basketball will have a few faces that are familiar in the mid-Missouri area. Former Mizzou player John Gilbert and current player Carter Arey will compete for Team USA in the 2014 International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) World Championships in Incheon, South Korea from July 5-14.

Gilbert, a native of Fairfax, and Arey, a native of Columbia, both made Team USA in 2013 and competed on the team last summer in Bogota, Colombia at the America's Zone World Qualifier. They will be coached by their Missouri wheelchair basketball coach Ron Lykins. In February 2013, Lykins was named the national men's wheelchair basketball coach for the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Team USA will take part in some friendly competition in Turkey from May 18-May 25 before heading to South Korea on June 25. They be a part of Group C at the IWBF Championships along with Turkey, Algeria and Colombia. The top three teams in Group C will advance and play the top three teams from Group D, which is made up of Germany, Sweden, Australia and Italy.