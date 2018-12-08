Argument in Fulton factory results in arrest

FULTON - The Fulton Police arrested a Backer's Potato Chip factory employee after an argument broke out early Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived to 1 Industrial Road and spoke with the victim who reported he was assaulted by Joseph Wilson. The victim said he had been hit multiple times.

Wilson and the victim are employees at Backer's Potato Chip, according to a Backer's employee. Both employees were on the clock when the argument broke out, and they were sent home. The argument then escalated outside the parking lot.

KOMU 8 News contacted a Backer's Potato Chip manager, who hasn't responded on the incident.

Officers later arrested Joseph Wilson for 2nd degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, 2nd degree property damage, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Wilson was taken to the Callaway County Jail and held on a $10,500 bond.