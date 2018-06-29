Arizona's Kolb Says Injured Toe 'A Lot Better'

Thursday, November 03 2011
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

TEMPE, AZ (AP) -- Arizona quarterback Kevin Kolb says his injured right toe feels "a lot better" and neither he nor coach Ken Whisenhunt would rule him out of Sunday's game against the St. Louis Rams.

Still, Kolb did not practice for the second day in a row, leaving a strong possibility that backup John Skelton will get the start.

The turf toe injury occurred early in last Sunday's 30-27 loss at Baltimore but Kolb stayed in the game. Whisenhunt says Kolb "still has a little ways to go" and it will depend on whether the quarterback can push off and run on the foot.

The Cardinals have lost six in a row heading into Sunday's game, which matches the two teams tied for last in the NFC West.

