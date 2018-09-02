Arkansas Coach Says Racism Spurred His Firing

AP-MO--Arkansas-Richards 11-17 0127 AP-MO--Arkansas-Richardson Arkansas Coach says racism spurred his firing ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Former University of Arkansas basketball coach Nolan Richardson says he is the victim of racial prejudice and that his roughly nine (m) million dollar lawsuit against the school should move forward. Richardson was in St. Louis today with his attorneys to appeal the decision of an Arkansas judge who threw out his lawsuit last year. Richardson said he was fired in 2002 after he publicly accused university officials of being racist. The school said he was fired because he was hurting the athletic program with his comments. A panel of three judges heard the appeal and is expected to rule on the matter within a few months. (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-11-17-05 1534EST