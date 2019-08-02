Arkansas company buys out Landmark Bank

2 days 6 hours 4 minutes ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Wednesday, July 31, 2019 9:59:00 AM CDT July 31, 2019 in News
By: Maggie Madro, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A company based in Arkansas announced Wednesday it is buying The Landrum Company, which owns Landmark Bank.

Simmons First National Corporation said according to the agreement, it will acquire all Landrum capital stock in the all-stock transaction.

John Howe, Chair of the Department of Finance at MU, explained that competition among banks is good for the consumer and puts stress on the banks. He said some small banks can struggle to cope with costs. 

"Small banks can get overwhelmed from the cost regulation," Howe said.

Simmons bank will acquire The Landrum Company at the end of 2019. The official merger of Landmark Bank will take place the first half of 2020. After the Landrum Company closes, Landmark Bank will continue some operations as a separate bank for a short interim period until it has officially merged with Simmons Bank. 

Caroline Makris, Public Relations Manager of Simmons Bank, said she thinks the transition will be smooth.  

"Landmark and Simmons Bank are a really great match, a really good cultural feel.  Simmons already has branch locations in MO, Oklahoma and Texas and we are in large markets and small markets similarly to landmark," Makris said.

Makris added the transition will allow customers to have access to additional products and services, greater lending opportunities and new technology due to Simmons size and scale.

Simmons has locations in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

"Landmark Bank will fit in our organization perfectly," said George A. Makris, Jr., Simmons’ CEO in Wednesday's release. "Landmark Bank is a strong banking franchise with deep history and much success in the communities it serves, and I am thrilled that the Landmark Bank team has chosen to become our newest partner."

As of June 2019 Landrum had $3.3 billion in financial assests. Simmons has $17.9 billion, almost six times more than Landrum. Simmons aquired Landrum for $434 million, and Landmark epresents the largest individual bank purchased by Simmons to date. 

“Simmons has grown to become an impressive regional bank known for successfully integrating its merger partners into its enterprise," said Kevin Gibbens, Landrum’s president, in the press release. "And that gives me great confidence in our combined future."

More News

Grid
List

Abortion rights supporters demand "not to trash" their votes
Abortion rights supporters demand "not to trash" their votes
JEFFERSON CITY - The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri supporters held a statewide protest and voter registration, including a... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 2:36:00 PM CDT August 02, 2019 in News

Local sheriff responds to state auditor's sex offender report
Local sheriff responds to state auditor's sex offender report
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff says he's "upset" with State Auditor Nicole Galloway's report on sex offender registration... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 2:24:00 PM CDT August 02, 2019 in News

MU football moving into south end zone
MU football moving into south end zone
COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team began making themselves at home in the brand-new south end zone on Wednesday evening.... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 1:26:00 PM CDT August 02, 2019 in Sports

Tax-free weekend 2019: Definitive mid-Missouri guide
Tax-free weekend 2019: Definitive mid-Missouri guide
FULTON - Missouri residents have a chance to stock up on school supplies free of tax this weekend. But... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 1:35:00 AM CDT August 02, 2019 in News

Moberly police arrest man for allegedly pulling gun on two people
Moberly police arrest man for allegedly pulling gun on two people
COLUMBIA — Moberly police officers arrested a man accused of pulling a gun on two people Thursday night. Moberly... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 10:49:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Troopers discover cannabis stash hidden under car hood
Troopers discover cannabis stash hidden under car hood
COLUMBIA — Missouri troopers got more than they bargained for after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust. ... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 10:08:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Subject of Amber Alert arrested for filing false report
Subject of Amber Alert arrested for filing false report
VIENNA - Maries County deputies have arrested a woman who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier Thursday afternoon.... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 8:46:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Columbia bank robber sentenced
Columbia bank robber sentenced
COLUMBIA — A man who robbed a bank in 2017 has been sentenced to 10 years after he pleaded guilty... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 7:23:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled after reported abduction in Maries County
UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled after reported abduction in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has cancelled an Amber Alert for a boy from Maries County after... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 3:29:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

School security report suggests more armed officers in schools
School security report suggests more armed officers in schools
COLUMBIA - A new report from a Missouri task force suggests that every school in the state should have an... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 3:17:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Centralia woman celebrates two years with new heart, advocates for change
Centralia woman celebrates two years with new heart, advocates for change
COLUMBIA - This month, a mid-Missouri woman can celebrate two years with a new heart, but many other Missourians are... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 1:52:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Food Bank partners with MEM to help feed children
Food Bank partners with MEM to help feed children
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank if Northeast Missouri and Missouri Employers Mutual have partnered up for the second year in... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 1:04:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Customer dies in shootout at Kansas City Wendy's
Customer dies in shootout at Kansas City Wendy's
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a customer at a Wendy's was shot to death during an... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 12:27:37 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Man charged in missing brothers case appears in court
Man charged in missing brothers case appears in court
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri farmer charged with tampering with a truck used by two missing Wisconsin brothers will... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 12:04:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Parents sue Truman State after sons kill themselves
Parents sue Truman State after sons kill themselves
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The parents of two students who killed themselves at a Truman State University fraternity house are... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 12:02:06 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Callaway County takes steps to protect taxpayer money
Callaway County takes steps to protect taxpayer money
FULTON - A follow-up report from State Auditor Nicole Galloway has found that Callaway County officials have taken actions to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 11:30:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Most CPD officers want interim chief to be permanent choice
Most CPD officers want interim chief to be permanent choice
COLUMBIA - No official timeline has been given for appointing a permanent chief at the Columbia Police Department, but the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 11:21:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

MU Residential Life making adjustments to accommodate large freshman class
MU Residential Life making adjustments to accommodate large freshman class
COLUMBIA- Staff at MU Residential Life are getting creative on how to host incoming freshmen after varying enrollment rates in... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 9:46:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 85°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
4pm 85°
5pm 85°
6pm 83°
7pm 79°