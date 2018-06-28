"Armed and dangerous" Pulaski County shooting suspect in custody

COLUMBIA - A suspect in a Pulaski County fatal quadruple shooting was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after being located in Chicago.

Richard "Romel" Taylor faces charges of the first-degree murder in the deaths of Sherry Gann and Johnathan Graham.

He is accused of first-degree assault in the shootings of Cassandra Gann and David Reeves.

The four victims were found in a bullet-ridden car on Houston Road on Jan. 11.

Investigators believe the shootings were drug-related.

Taylor was labeled "armed and dangerous" after the shooting.