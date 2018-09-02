Armed Boone County Man Wards Off Home Invaders

BOONE COUNTY - A Boone County man thwarted off home invaders Friday night after he grabbed his handgun when he heard a ruckus at his front door.

Boone County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a home on the 5300 block of S. Ponderosa St. in Boone County at 10:38 p.m. Friday and contacted the man, who said he was in a back room of his home when two unknown men entered the front door.

The resident told deputies he then armed himself with a handgun and went to confront the invaders.

The resident described one of the suspects as a black male, wearing dark clothes and a ski mask.

When the suspect saw the resident with his gun, he and his accomplice ran up the stairs of the home and into a room, where they escaped out of a window and onto the roof before running away.

No one was injured and no items were reported stolen from the home.