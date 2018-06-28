Armed burglar arrested after car chase through Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Deputies chased a suspected thief through a bean field before placing him under custody for over 10 charges on Wednesday.

Jack Wodke of Wright City is the lone suspect and driver, according to a press release by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office. Wodke's car spun out before he was surrounded by deputies. He also rammed a sheriff's vehicle while trying to get away.

Deputies searched Wodke's car and found methamphetamine, stolen firearms from Crane's Country Store, and additional stolen property from commercial burglaries reported to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. His vehicle was also reported stolen out of Montgomery county.

Wodke is currently in the Callaway County Jail with no bond.