Armed man at Missouri Walmart pleads guilty to lesser charge

3 hours 49 minutes 1 second ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 12:31:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019 in Top Stories
Source: The Associated Press
By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A man who caused panic at a Missouri Walmart when he walked inside wearing body armor and carrying loaded weapons in what he described as an effort to test his right to bear arms has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Dmitriy Andreychenko, 21, pleaded guilty Friday to an amended charge of making a false report, which is a misdemeanor. Under the terms of the plea, he was ordered to serve 48 hours of shock incarceration and two years of probation. He also must receive firearm training, Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson said in a news release. He initially was charged with a felony count of making a terrorist threat, which was punishable by up to four years in prison.

Police arrested Andreychenko on Aug. 8 after he filmed himself walking through the store with the weapons, prompting shoppers and employees to leave. The incident came just days after 22 people were killed during an attack at another Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

An off-duty firefighter held Andreychenko at gunpoint until officers arrived.

His attorney, Dee Wampler, said in a statement released Friday in advance of the plea that Andreychenko is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment.

"His intention was to make a statement of his right to openly carry a firearm, which was legal but — for which he now admits was ill-timed given a recent Texas Walmart shooting," the statement said. "It was a very bad idea which he now regrets. Regardless of how it looked, he never intended to harm or frighten anyone and merely saw it as a way to exercise his rights."

During an interview with KYTV in August, Andreychenko said the act was "foolish" and "innocent," but he did not regret his actions.

Patterson said in a news release Friday that Andreychenko didn't intend to carry out a shooting but was conducting what he called a "social experiment" in the wake of the Texas shooting and another mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio . The release said Andreychenko had researched both shootings and saved the alleged manifesto of the El Paso shooter on his phone. On the day before the shooting, he posted a picture to Snapchat of a family member wearing his body armor looking down the sights of a rifle with the caption, "Watch out Walmart."

Andreychenko started to record himself with his phone while he was still in the car parked at Walmart. He got the body armor from the trunk of his car and put it on before grabbing a shopping cart and walking into the store, according to the probable cause statement.

Andreychenko said his intention was to buy grocery bags. The rifle had a loaded magazine inserted, but a round was not chambered. A handgun on his right hip was loaded with one round in the chamber.

"I wanted to know if Walmart honored the Second Amendment," the probable cause statement quoted Andreychenko as saying.

His wife, Angelice Andreychenko, told investigators that she warned him it was not a good idea, adding that he was an immature boy. His attorney added in Friday's statement that he should have listened to his wife's advice when she said, "I don't think this is a good idea."

The probable cause statement does not allege that he pointed the weapons at anyone, although patrons in the surveillance video could be seen in the background running away.

Walmart said in a statement following the incident that it allows concealed and open carry in stores if it is legal in the jurisdictions where the stores are located. It later said it was requesting that customers refrain from openly carrying firearms at its Walmart and Sam's Club stores unless they are law enforcement officers. However, it said that it won't be changing its policy for customers who have permits for concealed carry. Walmart says it will be adding signage in stores to inform customers of those changes.

Since January 2017, Missouri has not required a permit to openly or conceal carry a firearm for those 19 years or older. Roughly 30 states allow the open carrying of handguns and rifles and shotguns in public without a permit.

More News

Grid
List

Cold Weather Rule helps mid-Missourians pay utility bills
Cold Weather Rule helps mid-Missourians pay utility bills
COLUMBIA - Missouri's Cold Weather Rule has annually assisted residents of the Show-Me State pay utility bills since 1977 and... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 3:09:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

Time winding down on black walnut season
Time winding down on black walnut season
STOCKTON - The black walnut harvesting season in Missouri is coming to an end in a couple weeks. Hammons... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 3:02:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

Mayors from across Missouri meet to discuss safety in the state
Mayors from across Missouri meet to discuss safety in the state
COLUMBIA - Brian Treece hosted the mayors of Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield in Columbia on Friday to continue... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 2:37:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

Police investigating death at Jefferson City bar
Police investigating death at Jefferson City bar
JEFFERSON CITY- Police are investigating a death at a bar that happened Thursday night. The death was reported at... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 2:03:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

City starts work on Hinkson Trail expansion, protester remains in tree
City starts work on Hinkson Trail expansion, protester remains in tree
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works started construction work on the Hinkson Creek Trail expansion on Bluff Dale Drive on Friday.... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 1:51:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

Armed man at Missouri Walmart pleads guilty to lesser charge
Armed man at Missouri Walmart pleads guilty to lesser charge
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A man who caused panic at a Missouri Walmart when he walked inside wearing body armor and... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 12:31:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019 in Top Stories

A bittersweet goodbye at Tolton High School
A bittersweet goodbye at Tolton High School
COLUMBIA - Beloved secretary at Father Tolton Catholic High School spent her last day filled with love and kindness. ... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 12:23:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

Pedestrian hit in car accident near Jefferson City
Pedestrian hit in car accident near Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY- A pedestrian is recovering after police said she was hit by a car Friday morning. According to... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 11:52:00 AM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

Health officials confirm mumps cases in Boone County
Health officials confirm mumps cases in Boone County
COLUMBIA- Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) has identified a number of recent cases of mumps in Boone... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 10:30:00 AM CDT November 01, 2019 in Top Stories

Mexico man arrested after stealing from local business
Mexico man arrested after stealing from local business
MEXICO - A man has been arrested after robbing a business in Mexico early Friday morning. The Mexico Public... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 8:47:00 AM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

Kitchen fire in Jefferson City causes evacuation
Kitchen fire in Jefferson City causes evacuation
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to calls of a reported fire in the early hours of... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 4:52:00 AM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

Columbia Area Career Center to hold training event for instructors
Columbia Area Career Center to hold training event for instructors
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools' Career Center will host its second annual Vision Day on Friday. The event gives teachers... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 3:32:00 AM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

'The District' to host a weekend of art, community events
'The District' to host a weekend of art, community events
COLUMBIA - From new art, to a beloved Columbia tradition, there's a lot happening in The District on Friday and... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 3:23:00 AM CDT November 01, 2019 in Top Stories

Trick-or-Treating to be more inclusive for all kids
Trick-or-Treating to be more inclusive for all kids
HOLTS SUMMIT - Beverly Luetkemeyer, a resident of Holts Summit, said she has always had a tough time with her... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 7:03:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Hearing concludes in Missouri abortion clinic licensing case
Hearing concludes in Missouri abortion clinic licensing case
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An administrative hearing to decide whether Missouri can revoke the license for the state's only... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 5:32:59 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
COLUMBIA - The weather outside is frightful. Yes, it just snowed on Halloween in Missouri. Yet, how quickly we may... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 5:03:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in Weather

Boone County Counselor recognized; $2.8 million to be dispersed to County
Boone County Counselor recognized; $2.8 million to be dispersed to County
COLUMBIA - Boone County Commission recognized County Counselor CJ Dykhouse for his work in a complaint with Ameren. Ameren... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 4:30:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Missouri Attorney General warns against fraudulent Apple support calls
Missouri Attorney General warns against fraudulent Apple support calls
JEFFERSON CITY - A consumer alert has been released regarding an influx of robocalls from scammers pretending to be part... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 4:25:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 57°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
5pm 55°
6pm 51°
7pm 46°
8pm 43°