Armed Robbery at Columbia Break Time

COLUMBIA - Officers were dispatched to an armed robbery at a Break Time Convenience Store in Columbia Friday night.

An investigation revealed two white males armed with handguns entered the Break Time Convenience Store on Vawter School Road Friday night and demanded money from the clerk. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot heading southbound from the store.

No one was injured during the robbery. There were no customers inside the store at the time.

A K-9 attempted to track the suspects but was unsuccessful. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about the suspects in this robbery, please contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.