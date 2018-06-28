Armed Robbery at Columbia Break Time Convenience Store

COLUMBIA - Columbia police say there was an armed robbery at the Break Time Convenience Store on 900 Conley Road. Officers were dispatched at 3:11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The investigation showed a male of an unknown race entering the store, armed with a handgun. The man then demanded money from the clerk. The suspect was wearing all black clothing, a stocking cap, and a black mask. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot heading westbound. No one was injured during the robbery and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.