Armed Robbery at Family Dollar Store

On 10-13-2011 at 8:48pm hours Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store located at 713 Madison St. The victim reported that a subject entered the store shortly before closing, flourished a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect, who was wearing some type of Halloween mask and a hooded jacket, struck the victim in the face with the weapon and then forced the victim to the cash register. The victim complied and the suspect fled on foot from the business with an undetermined amount of money.

Jefferson City Police Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact the Jefferson City Police Department at 634-6400, or may contact CrimeStoppers at 659-TIPS (8477), or online at http://www.jeffcitycrimestoppers.com