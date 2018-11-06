Armed Robbery at Jeff. City Convenience Store

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police Officers were called to the BreakTime Convenience Store, located at 1907 East McCarty Street, for a robbery. The call came in at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday. According to an employee, the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The clerk gave the money to the suspect, who then left the business. No one was harmed during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male, medium height and medium build, with a dark ball cap and blue bandana across his face.

Early that same evening, an attempted robbery took place at Subway, 905 Eastland Drive, when a suspect came into the business and displayed a handgun while demanding money from the clerk. The clerk did not give the suspect any money, and the suspect left the business without further incident. The suspect in that case resembles the suspect in the BreakTime robbery, but there is no certainty that the two are connected.

Jefferson City Police Detectives are investigating both incidents. Anyone with information should contact the Jefferson City Police Department, or may contact CrimeStoppers.