Armed Robbery at Jefferson Bank

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City Police arrived at 5:50 a.m., to the Southwest Boulevard location of Jefferson Bank after receiving notification of an armed robbery. According to police reports, two black males wearing dark clothing approached the victim, a 52 year-old Jefferson City resident as he attempted to make a night deposit at the bank. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded money; the victim complied. After giving his money to them, they fled the scene southbound toward Bubba Lane.

The victim and another subject attempted to run after the suspects but lost them near Bubba Lane and Southdridge Drive. After searching the area officers were only able to locate stolen bank bags and a handgun that was identified as being used in the robbery. The suspects however were not located the issue is currently under investigation. No further description is known at this time.

Anyone with any information should contact the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6400.