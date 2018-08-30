Armed robbery at Jefferson City convenience store

JEFFERSON CITY - An armed robbery occurred at Bee Line Snack Shop on Saturday at about 10:45 p.m. The Jefferson City police responded to the alarm system of the business located at 1100 Missouri Boulevard, but the suspect fled before officers arrived at the scene.

The clerk told officers that the suspect, a male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and in his 20s, was wearing a black mask and gloves and armed with a large butcher knife.

The suspect came into the business with the knife and demanded money from the cash register.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect who had obtained an undisclosed amount of money from the register.