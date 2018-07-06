Armed Robbery at Phillips 66

COLUMBIA - Officers were dispatched to an armed robbery at 2200 West Ash Street, Phillips 66.

The investigation revealed an unknown race male entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect was wearing black jacket with the hood up, jeans, and bandana over his face. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene. The Boone County Sheriff's Department K-9 assisted with the track for the suspect, but was unsuccessful with finding results. No one was injured during the robbery and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect's race is unknown. According to the Columbia Police Department, he is 5'9", skinny, last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and armed with a handgun.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.