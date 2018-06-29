Armed robbery at Subway on Paris Road

COLUMBIA – Columbia Police responded to a Subway restaurant Monday morning in reference to a robbery with a weapon.

The incident occurred around 8 am at the Subway at 2716 Paris Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed a female suspect entered the business armed with a weapon and demanded money. The suspect retrieved an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area. Upon officers’ arrival, a K-9 track was conducted, however, the suspect was not located. There were no reported injuries or property damage as a result of this incident.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652.