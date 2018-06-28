Armed robbery attempt fails when victim realizes gun is toy

MAPLEWOOD (AP) — A St. Louis-area robbery was foiled when the owner of a business realized the would-be robber was using a water pistol.

KMOV-TV reports that Amanuel Perkins is charged with first-degree attempted robbery. He is jailed on $25,000 bond and does not yet have an attorney.

Police say the crime happened last week at Sole Survivor Leather store in Maplewood. Police say Perkins demanded money and the store owner feared for his life before realizing it was a multicolored water pistol, and not a real gun, that was being pointed at him.

The store owner pushed away the gun and told the assailant to leave, before police arrived to make the arrest.

Police say Perkins told them it was a St. Patrick's Day joke.