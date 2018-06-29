Armed Robbery Occurs at Green Hills Trailer Park

COLUMBIA — A man robbed the Green Hills Trailer Park manager's office at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

Boone County sheriff's deputies responded to the incident shortly before 4 p.m. after the female park manager reported a male with a corn row hair style who entered the office displaying a nickel plated semi-automatic pistol and demanding cash. Deputies said the suspect fled on foot in a westerly direction with a bank bag containing an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is further described as being of medium height and weight, in his late twenties or early thirties and wearing a ragged, sleeveless red T-shirt. The suspect also had a large tattoo on his upper left shoulder.

Anyone with information about this robbery is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS. CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest. All calls are held in strict confidence.