Armed Robbery on Business Loop

Those present during the incident said the robber was a black female with a knife, who was demanding money.

She ordered the clerk into the bathroom and fled the scene.

The suspect was described as about 5'6" and 170 lbs. wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and a dark jacket. Pantyhose was covering her head and face.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 573-875-8477