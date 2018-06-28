Armed robbery takes place at Break Time

COLUMBIA — An armed robbery took place outside of the Break Time on Paris Road early Sunday afternoon.

Columbia Police Department said they are currently looking for a suspect.

CPD is working with the management of Break Time to look through security footage to gather more information on the suspect.

According to police, the victim in the robbery is physically unharmed.

[Editor's Note: The suspect description in this story was removed because it was too vague.]