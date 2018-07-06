Armed suspect seriously hurt in officer-involved shooting

CAPE GIRARDEUA (AP) - Authorities have shot and wounded an armed suspect in a southeast Missouri hotel room.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 28-year-old James Wilkins was taken to a hospital after he was shot in the chest Saturday morning.

Cape Girardeau police said in a news release that Wilkins was wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Tunica, Mississippi. The release says U.S. marshals and police tried to contact him at the hotel. But when a woman answered the door, he came out of a bathroom with a gun.

The release said Wilkins was shot after refusing to give up and pointing his gun at law enforcement.

The department released a video that showed officers repeatedly telling Wilkins to drop his gun before firing several times.

