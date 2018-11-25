Army Corps on trial over Missouri River flooding complaint

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is defending itself at trial against more than 300 farmers and other landowners who say the agency's management of the Missouri River has contributed to major flooding in five states, most notably 2011 flooding that caused billions of dollars in damage.

The civil trial that began March 6 in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Kansas City involves a 2014 lawsuit alleging the Corps has deemphasized flood control along the Missouri and put more emphasis on habitat restoration. The plaintiffs say that's led to more flooding, including in 2011 flooding that caused billions of dollars in damage.

The U.S. government counters that authorities never promised to stop all Missouri River flooding.

A decision isn't expected until summer, at the earliest.