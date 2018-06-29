Army Corps to take More Comments About Mo Project

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has extended the public comment period on a project intended to improve Missouri River wildlife habitat at a site in mid-Missouri.

The Jameson Island project is designed to restore 30 acres of shallow water habitat for wildlife and fish, including the endangered pallid sturgeon. The site is located near the town of Arrow Rock in Saline County.

Corps officials held a hearing in Arrow Rock on April 17 and planned to shut off public comments April 30. But the agency has now extended the comment period to June 30 and will hold another public hearing, at a date and time to be announced later.

The corps and some Missouri officials have been at odds on the wisdom of putting more sediment into the river.